Townsend: Hageman should debate

Editor: 

Ms. Hageman, please do the right thing and debate your candidate opponents. Otherwise I may be forced to vote Democrat for the first time since Uncle Ed and Mike Sullivan. As written in a recent CST editorial "The main purpose of a political debate is to help voters make intelligent choices in choosing general election candidates." I firmly believe that and to avoid a debate is, as a political follower of mine so wisely noted, "Just chicken****."

I will be researching all the candidates as I always do as I don't blindly just vote for an R or a D. But if you don't change your campaign and speak in an open forum -- well, I may have to take my chances as my wife said she wasn't sure she could sleep with a Democrat. Please, just do the right thing for all of Wyoming.

HUBERT TOWNSEND, Casper

