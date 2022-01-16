Townsend: Is money more important than human rights?

Editor:
Shame, shame, shame on you, IOC along with your supporters and advertisers for enabling the Chinese Communist Government to showcase their "workers paradise" via the winter Olympics.
Historically challenged? 3.7 million square miles wasn't enough so they invaded and slaughtered the Tibetan monks. How about Tienanmen where they massacred the unarmed and peacefully protesting students? No memorials or vigils allowed under penalty of imprisonment. And now the concentration camps for Muslims where the BBC reporter was told "Move along. Nothing to see here." And finally, the CCP refuses to help the World Health Organization in investigating the outbreak of the pandemic in Wuhan, where there just happens to be a virology lab studying the COVID virus.
I guess worshiping at the alter of the Holy Wallet is just too big an incentive over human rights. The Women's Tennis Association pulled out of China when one of its members had the audacity to accuse a party official of sexual assault and was then placed incommunicado. The WTA shows scruples. Shame on the rest of you.
HUBERT TOWNSEND, Casper