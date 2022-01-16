Townsend: Is money more important than human rights?

Historically challenged? 3.7 million square miles wasn't enough so they invaded and slaughtered the Tibetan monks. How about Tienanmen where they massacred the unarmed and peacefully protesting students? No memorials or vigils allowed under penalty of imprisonment. And now the concentration camps for Muslims where the BBC reporter was told "Move along. Nothing to see here." And finally, the CCP refuses to help the World Health Organization in investigating the outbreak of the pandemic in Wuhan, where there just happens to be a virology lab studying the COVID virus.