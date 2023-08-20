Editor:

“With liberty and justice for all.” Really? I was a military communications watch officer awarded a Top Secret clearance and handled our nations most secret intelligence communications, including the president’s daily briefings. Had I taken these documents home I would have immediately lost my clearance and probably been confined to the Fort Leavenworth disciplinary barracks (military prison). And yet, a current and past president not only took home classified materials but they also didn’t have the common sense to at least place them in a safe. They both jeopardized my fellow military and intelligence members very lives. How the heck aren’t both these morons prosecuted like I would have been? Department of Justice, do your doggone job!