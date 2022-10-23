Tozzi, Laughery, Sutton: Fact or opinion?

Editor:

The recent threatening letters a candidate has received from several prominent Wyoming attorneys throughout the state accusing her of promoting the “fraudulent election of 2020” has been disappointing to say the least. The continuous badgering and accusations brought forth because she merely questioned the integrity of the last election are appalling. This is nothing more than a last ditch effort brought forth by sore losers. The crossover voting didn’t work this time and they are unhappy that she won the primary by a landslide.

Opinions are not facts. A person questioning the integrity of our elections — or anything else — should not be investigated, taken to court, or badgered because their opinion doesn’t fall in line with yours. What happened to the free speech that everyone is always promoting? Only for some- not for everyone? Really? Even the Wyoming State Bar has refused to investigate further such outrageous accusations and have put an end to this circus.

Stop trying to intimidate a candidate who is an honest, trustworthy, ethical and hard working person who truly represents the people of Wyoming and is fighting for our future.