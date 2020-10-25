Trauner: Elect Ben-David

Editor:
I’ll get right to the point. Wyoming is in a world of hurt right now, and our country is facing extremely difficult issues, including a world-wide pandemic, an economic morass and unprecedented threats to the integrity of our democratic system from external bad actors. We need true leaders representing us in Congress; leaders who are willing to confront these (and other) issues regardless of party. Now more than ever, we need country over party!
This is the time for blunt, honest talk. The last thing we need to do is elect tired retreads who’ve already had their shot and failed. Yes, I’m talking about Cynthia Lummis -- but don’t take my word for it, take hers. She herself said, “When I was in Congress, I only got one piece of legislation passed … eight years, that’s all I got accomplished? It’s frustrating.” In their only debate, when challenged, Lummis repeatedly offered two words: “No rebuttal”. This is incredibly insulting to the citizens of our state, who deserve answers and to know where their elected officials stand.
‘Nuff said. This is not about party. That’s what Lummis is counting on, and that’s what politicians want you to believe when they have nothing else to offer (after all, you could argue that one party has controlled our state for years and look where that’s gotten us). It’s about people and leaders. Merav Ben-David is a scientist and UW professor who will tackle tough issues and do what’s best for Wyoming heading into a murky future.
Cynthia Lummis had her chance. 8 years of a chance. The hard truth is she was a “nobody” in Congress and got nothing done. Why would Wyoming want to send her back for more of the same?
Change is hard. Changing old habits is hard. But nothing will get better unless we look forward to new leadership. Merav Ben-David is a leader who can make a difference. Elect Ben David to the United States Senate.
GARY TRAUNER, Wilson
