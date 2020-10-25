Trauner: Elect Ben-David

Editor:

I’ll get right to the point. Wyoming is in a world of hurt right now, and our country is facing extremely difficult issues, including a world-wide pandemic, an economic morass and unprecedented threats to the integrity of our democratic system from external bad actors. We need true leaders representing us in Congress; leaders who are willing to confront these (and other) issues regardless of party. Now more than ever, we need country over party!

This is the time for blunt, honest talk. The last thing we need to do is elect tired retreads who’ve already had their shot and failed. Yes, I’m talking about Cynthia Lummis -- but don’t take my word for it, take hers. She herself said, “When I was in Congress, I only got one piece of legislation passed … eight years, that’s all I got accomplished? It’s frustrating.” In their only debate, when challenged, Lummis repeatedly offered two words: “No rebuttal”. This is incredibly insulting to the citizens of our state, who deserve answers and to know where their elected officials stand.