Trohkimoinen: Cure is not worse than the disease

Editor:
This is a response to Kelly Thompson’s letter “Time for a balanced approach to COVID-19.” This is a balanced approach. Governor Gordon has yet to issue a shelter-in-place order and there are businesses that are open.
The idea that the “cure is worse than the disease” is completely false. Right now the economy is hurting; no one is contesting that fact. But we are saving lives as a result. The only way to stop COVID-19 in its tracks is to give it no place to go. If we all stay home and only go out for essentials, people who have been exposed and don’t know it can’t expose others in their recklessness. We cannot allow this to go unchecked; social distancing is the only way to save lives.
This has absolutely nothing to do with rights. It has everything to do with keeping people safe. You used a false equivalent of highway deaths to COVID-19 deaths to explain your position and asked “where is the public outrage to have the government protect us from other dangerous, potentially fatal activities?” Even though it is a false equivalence, let’s examine your example. The government is already protecting us with regard to highway laws. We have a speed limit. We have laws against drunk driving and a requirement to wear seat belts. These are the top two reasons people die on Wyoming highways and the laws are because so many people fail in their “personal responsibility” and put others at risk. The highway patrol is out watching for hazardous conditions and unsafe drivers. Is this government interference and abridging rights? Sometimes we need to be saved from ourselves.
The longer people resist staying home and observing social distancing, the longer this pandemic will rage and the economy will tank even further. For economic recovery, we need you and everyone else to stay home. Healthy people can stay healthy and the ones who don’t yet know they’re sick can keep from infecting the rest of us. The sooner people realize this, the sooner we can reopen our country.
JUDY TROHKIMOINEN, Casper
