Trohkimoinen: Cure is not worse than the disease

The idea that the “cure is worse than the disease” is completely false. Right now the economy is hurting; no one is contesting that fact. But we are saving lives as a result. The only way to stop COVID-19 in its tracks is to give it no place to go. If we all stay home and only go out for essentials, people who have been exposed and don’t know it can’t expose others in their recklessness. We cannot allow this to go unchecked; social distancing is the only way to save lives.

This has absolutely nothing to do with rights. It has everything to do with keeping people safe. You used a false equivalent of highway deaths to COVID-19 deaths to explain your position and asked “where is the public outrage to have the government protect us from other dangerous, potentially fatal activities?” Even though it is a false equivalence, let’s examine your example. The government is already protecting us with regard to highway laws. We have a speed limit. We have laws against drunk driving and a requirement to wear seat belts. These are the top two reasons people die on Wyoming highways and the laws are because so many people fail in their “personal responsibility” and put others at risk. The highway patrol is out watching for hazardous conditions and unsafe drivers. Is this government interference and abridging rights? Sometimes we need to be saved from ourselves.