Trohkimoinen: Disagree without being disagreeable

Editor:

The level of hostility we've seen from legislators and political officials has been both disturbing and disappointing. The Wyoming way is to disagree without being disagreeable, to respect the person if not the opinion. The personal attacks, insults and derogatory remarks that have been made known are unacceptable. I was taught that if I had to use that kind of language to make my point rather than using logic and reason, I'd already lost my point. I wish that our political officials used that rule that my parents taught me.

JUDY TROHKIMOINEN, Casper

