Trohkimoinen: Governor is not leading with fear

This is a response to Kelly Thompson’s letter “Lead with confidence, not with fear.” “Personal responsibility” is in short supply now. People are hoarding toilet paper, cleaning supplies and food rather than only buying what they need and leaving the rest for others. They are ignoring the request by stores of “one person per cart” and bringing their entire families shopping, thus exposing them and the rest of us to COVID-19. When you say “Our communities should trust that immunocompromised people stay home as well as those that are currently ill or have been recently exposed to ill people,” you are ignoring one of the most insidious characteristics of this virus: according to the CDC symptoms can develop from 2 to 14 days after exposure. That means that someone who looks and feels healthy can be spreading COVID-19 to others without knowing it. That is why Governor Gordon’s order to close schools and public places is so important in keeping Wyomingites safe. Frankly, the medical community is encouraging him to order “shelter in place” because not enough people are staying home. This does not just “delay the inevitable spread of virus,” it can stop it.