Trohkimoinen: Governor is not leading with fear

Editor:
This is a response to Kelly Thompson’s letter “Lead with confidence, not with fear.” “Personal responsibility” is in short supply now. People are hoarding toilet paper, cleaning supplies and food rather than only buying what they need and leaving the rest for others. They are ignoring the request by stores of “one person per cart” and bringing their entire families shopping, thus exposing them and the rest of us to COVID-19. When you say “Our communities should trust that immunocompromised people stay home as well as those that are currently ill or have been recently exposed to ill people,” you are ignoring one of the most insidious characteristics of this virus: according to the CDC symptoms can develop from 2 to 14 days after exposure. That means that someone who looks and feels healthy can be spreading COVID-19 to others without knowing it. That is why Governor Gordon’s order to close schools and public places is so important in keeping Wyomingites safe. Frankly, the medical community is encouraging him to order “shelter in place” because not enough people are staying home. This does not just “delay the inevitable spread of virus,” it can stop it.
There is no question that the closure has impacted students’ learning. School districts across the state are developing “Adapted Learning Plans” so that our students can continue their education while remaining safely at home. This was a decision the Governor did not make lightly.
It was a wise move on Governor Gordon’s part to declare a state of emergency. This allows our small businesses to apply for loans to help them survive this crisis. The federal relief package also has provisions for businesses to help them stay afloat. No one is questioning the fact that the COVID-19 crisis is hurting the economy. There are measures in place to help and the most important thing now is to protect our citizens and their health by not overwhelming hospitals. Our governor is not leading with fear, he is leading with courage and doing what is best for our citizens.
JUDY TROHKIMOINEN, Casper
