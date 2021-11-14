Trohkimoinen: It was political theater

The special session was a complete waste of time, money and effort. Only one bill was passed and it does exactly nothing. Our legislators were more interested in posturing and showing how much they can fight the Biden administration than they were in taking real action. It is disappointing that so many failed to recognize that federal law supersedes state law and that those who recognized that fact still agreed to participate in the session. Wyoming has real problems and needs real solutions, not the political theater we saw in the special session.