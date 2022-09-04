True: Stick to academics

Editor:

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The University of Wyoming is becoming a farce. It is destroying its reputation and social capital with each new woke pronouncement. If this does not reverse in short order, it may lose its social license to operate in our society.

The Honors program has become dogmatic and captured by woke ideology. My daughter finally dropped out of the program after realizing that every answer sought by the staff included female victimhood brought by either the patriarchy or some form of Christianity; grooming students to complain and to identify as victims. Grievance ideologies are both historically inaccurate and destructive to those who adopt them.

My son attended “Saddle Up” where a “sexuality” expert encouraged the students to explore their sexuality; a clear message that UW encourages immorality with disdain for traditional marriage and chastity. The orientation program advice about alcohol use has for years been corrupt in that it paints a picture of university life wherein alcohol abuse is both inevitable and acceptable… just avoid rape and DUI. UW is playing the role of the fox to Pinocchio in painting a decrepit world and inviting them to join. The Gepettos who send our kids to UW are increasingly upset about this.

UW now is an environment not of free speech or honest academic inquiry, but of indoctrination. The students are told to tow the party line. Fascist and communist societies have done this for years. Please change course to depart from their ranks.

There is growing disdain and gentle contempt in Wyoming for our University, similar to the change in stature that Liz Cheney went through recently. I am concerned that if our lone state university does not quickly and significantly change direction, not just diminish its current velocity along this path, that our society and eventually our legislature will find another way to prepare our youth for the job market.

UW should stick to academics and leave social engineering and cultural mandates alone. We need common sense to close the widening gap between our university and our culture.