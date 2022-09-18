True: University should be about academics

Editor:

I’ve spoken with University leaders, parents, and students about my concerns at UW. The problem is more deeply embedded than I had expected. In two conversations university leaders asserted that there are no written graduation requirements to adopt to woke policy. This is the key point I hope to address today.

Jean Piaget studied how humans learn. He observed children playing games fully, but after the game unable to articulate the rules. Piaget called this “embodied knowledge.” This is the phenomenon we see at the university.

UW has clearly communicated that students must “tow the party line” on social, non academic, topics. The students understand that their grades, scholarships, and recommendations for jobs or graduate school depend upon their affirming topics unrelated to their major, regardless of their views. This is a hostile and coercive environment that dilutes (or may eliminate) education. UW leadership has plausible deniability as this is not written in any book, but it is effectively communicated to the students. Piaget would say that it is “embodied knowledge.” I think this hostile environment suppresses free speech, inquiry, and thought.

The culture of woke and non-academic emphasis at the university is stronger and more authoritatively pushed on students than I had realized. The University not only provides counseling for students questioning their gender identity, but that counseling is proudly affirmed to be provided by trans-gender people. There is virtually no chance of that counselling being balanced and unbiased. Just last week there was a drag queen show in the student union, and there is a university sponsored and funded transgender information series all year long that validates and affirms the practice of changing genders.

UW is taking a strong and aggressive stance on significant social and societal questions of the day. Our university should be about academics, not social action and activism.

We need to cut off the administrative culture warrior and activist bent of our institution and restore the academic focus that we rely upon and cherish. Let’s return the University to its roots of an academic bastion rather than a training ground for progressive social policies.

Sincerely,