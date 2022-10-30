True: Vote for 1-cent tax

Please join us in voting for the optional 1-cent on Nov. 8. In additional to basic infrastructure in our communities, including equipment for emergency services, road repair, and sewer projects, the 1-cent funds amenities in our communities. Throughout the county, parks, youth sports facilities, trails, recreational facilities, and ongoing river improvements provide enjoyment for those of us who are fortunate enough to call Natrona County home. For small municipalities in the county, it funds essential services. We as residents must do our part and support the investment that provides these services. Having great services and amenities in the county helps our small businesses, and it assists in recruiting businesses and employees to the area. We will be voting for the 1-cent, and we ask that you do, too!