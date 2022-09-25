Tueller: Legislators need to respect our vote

Editor:

I would like to comment on an issue reported in the September 13th edition of the Jackson Hole Daily quoting from an article in the Casper Star Tribune, stating that a state legislative committee is considering taking away administration of elections from the office of Wyoming Secretary of State. This was reported to be in response to Chuck Gray winning the GOP Primary and state legislators who did not support him being concerned that “we may be in a precarious position when it comes to election administration for the next four years.”

The article showed parallels between this move and the passing of SF104 in 2013 which sought to strip the office of Supt. of Public Instruction of its essential powers in favor of giving management of the state’s Department of Education to a director appointed by the governor.

Similar tactics were attempted by legislators when Curt Meier won the election for state treasurer in 2018, and again, with a bill in 2022 which attempted to create a CEO/CFO for the treasury, not within the control of the state treasurer. This bill passed, but Governor Gordon vetoed it.

I’m concerned about this pattern of state legislators trying to nullify the votes of Wyoming residents by stripping offices of their powers when their preferred candidates for those offices do not win their elections. It is the Constitutional right of voters to choose those who will fill offices by election of the majority, but if the duties and powers of those offices are changed, their votes are annulled. What right do the state legislators have to do that?

Legislators trying to control the outcome of elections by manipulating the duties of state offices is a slippery slope, no matter what side of the aisle you align with! Let’s let our state legislators know that we elect them to represent us, not lord over us, and they need to respect our votes!