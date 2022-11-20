 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tyson: Many didn't agree with party platform

Editor: 

Personally, I am sick of hearing Trump's lies, so I refuse to vote for anyone backed by him. I also refuse to vote for election deniers, as they have shown they do not care about data and proof so they won't support a democratic process. And lastly, I will fully believe abortions are decision to be made between a woman and her doctor and not something that should be legislated. The election results show me that many other people have similar opinions, including many registered as Republicans.

WENDY TYSON, Casper

