Tyson: Many didn't agree with party platform

Personally, I am sick of hearing Trump's lies, so I refuse to vote for anyone backed by him. I also refuse to vote for election deniers, as they have shown they do not care about data and proof so they won't support a democratic process. And lastly, I will fully believe abortions are decision to be made between a woman and her doctor and not something that should be legislated. The election results show me that many other people have similar opinions, including many registered as Republicans.