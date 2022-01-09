 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Uptain: Compassion is the answer

  • 0

Editor:

There are many billboards in Casper, some better than others. They communicate ideas and services and other types of information. Freedom of speech is a constitutional liberty.

Driving on Second Street, there is a billboard that I believe is hypocritical. The message is that for a pregnant woman it is "her body, her decision," that abortion is OK. However, what has been left out is that the other person, the baby, has a body and is denied every decision. Abortion is not OK.

There is help for pregnant women and their babies that is compassionate to both body and decision.

GAIL UPTON, Casper

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News