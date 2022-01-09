Uptain: Compassion is the answer

There are many billboards in Casper, some better than others. They communicate ideas and services and other types of information. Freedom of speech is a constitutional liberty.

Driving on Second Street, there is a billboard that I believe is hypocritical. The message is that for a pregnant woman it is "her body, her decision," that abortion is OK. However, what has been left out is that the other person, the baby, has a body and is denied every decision. Abortion is not OK.