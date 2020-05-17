Vader: The PRBRC is doing good by Wyoming

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Senator Bebout casts aspersions on the PRBRC as if his own business interests and political affiliations had pure Wyoming pedigrees. I'm glad the PRBRC has out-of-state support. There are many outside our boundaries who care about Wyoming's clean air and water, our biodiversity, and yes, our jobs. It's rather reductive for a professed proponent of critical thinking to conflate jobs with extractive jobs. Although the oil and gas industry has indeed provided jobs, that was never the primary objective. Wise minds have long since turned to developing, promoting and implementing alternative, clean and sustainable energy.

Groups like the PRBRC support energy transition plans that include full employment, but Senator Bebout clings to a poisonous and poorly regulated industry heading for obsolescence. While Senator Bebout calls Lax's words cruel, I think it is crueler to ignore the clear need to get Wyoming up to speed on economic and environmental conversion.