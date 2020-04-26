Van Kleef: Much of Wyoming oil production is small

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

In a recent editorial, Wayne Lax of Cheyenne (and the lobbying group the Powder River Basin Resource Council) states that oil and gas “industry executives and lobbyist groups are using the pandemic as an excuse to dodge their financial obligations” and that “we can no longer afford to put industry interests over the well-being of the people.”

The fact is, 80 percent of the industry in Wyoming is made up of small, local, Wyoming “Mom and Pop” operations that pay 50 percent of the tax revenue that the industry generates for Wyoming and our communities – the bulk of our state’s revenue.

No one is trying to dodge financial obligations and they are trying to put the well-being of Wyoming first.

These 300+ small Wyoming companies run small legacy fields, with under 15 wells, making under 10 barrels per day, many producing gallons – or quarts – daily.

They don’t drill, or have legal departments or lobbyists. There aren’t “executives”– only a dirty work truck and a desk in the kitchen or basement with bills and government filing requirements.