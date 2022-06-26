Vang: Cheney puts integrity above political expediency

Editor:

Being a Wyoming Democrat, I have never voted a straight party ticket, because there was always at least one Republican candidate that I could support, even though I may have disagreed with some of their positions.

Since the 2020 election, Rep. Liz Cheney is one of two Republicans in Congress to speak out against Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election and to circumvent democracy. Liz Cheney swore an oath to protect and defend the constitution and she has bravely stood vigil for democracy and the rule of law as others stood up for Donald Trump’s claim that the 2020 election had been stolen from him. Donald Trump has a reputation for exaggeration (lying) to get what he wants. For the first time in American history, a presidential candidate, Donald Trump, encouraged a revolution to attempt to overturn the peaceful passage of power in a presidential election.

Like Rep. Liz Cheney, I swore an oath to support and defend the constitution and my oath compels me to support Rep. Cheney. Although I have never donated money to any politician in my life, given how brave Rep. Cheney was to stand up for democracy and against her party to explain, confront, and rebut the misleading information presented by Donald Trump, I have donated money to Rep. Liz Cheney. Fortunately, Rep. Cheney has put integrity above political expediency. Please join me and others to vote for Rep. Liz Cheney in the Wyoming Republican primary to safeguard democracy and the rule of law. Wyoming needs more courageous cowgirls like Liz Cheney.

R. MICHAEL VANG, Laramie

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0