Vaughn: We can all be a part of public health work

Editor:
During the time of COVID-19, Americans and Wyomingites are witnessing public health in action. From quickly investigating outbreaks, to informing the public on protecting themselves and their neighbors, to researching the spread and effects of COVID-19, the essential functions of public health are clear.
The role of public health goes well beyond infectious disease to "prevent disease, prolong life, and promote health."
Wyomingites can be a part of critical public health work by joining the National Institutes of Health “All of Us” research project. The overall aim is to enroll 1 million or more volunteers and oversample communities that have been underrepresented in research to make the program the largest, most diverse resource of its kind.
Precision medicine is an emerging approach to disease treatment and prevention that considers differences in people’s lifestyles, environments and biological makeup, including genes. By partnering with 1 million diverse people who share information about themselves over many years, the All of Us Research Program will enable research to more precisely prevent and treat a variety of health conditions.
To achieve public health’s goal of ensuring the conditions of health where we live, learn, work and play, the pandemic has taught us it takes a commitment from all of us.
To learn more about the program and how to join, visit https://www.joinallofus.org/
ANGELA VAUGHN, President-Elect Wyoming Public Health Association, Cheyenne
