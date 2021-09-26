Vietti: Voice your opinion on UW budget cuts

In response to continuing budget cuts, the University of Wyoming is proposing major changes that will impact most, if not all, current and future UW students and programs. The new president is advocating to split the College of Arts and Sciences, one of the largest and most successful colleges in the University, by moving the physical and life sciences into other colleges and keeping the arts and humanities into a single reduced college, as well as several program cuts. Basic changes can be found at the FAQ webpage of the UW Office of Academic Affairs: uwyo.edu. Or for more details, please contact your Department Head of interest.