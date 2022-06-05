Viney: Casper should be proud

The city of Casper can be proud! Casper native and Kelly Walsh alumnus Bailey Patterson competed in the Irene Ryan Scholarship competition through the annual Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival this May. Competing against thousands of performers from more than 700 colleges and universities across the nation, Bailey was crowned the national winner, earning her a $5,000 scholarship!

The Irene Ryan Acting Award, named after the famous actress Irene Ryan known best for her work on the comedic sitcom The Beverly Hillbillies, is considered the most prestigious theater scholarship available at the collegiate level.

Before competing at the national level, Bailey won the Irene Ryan Region VI competition, which included performers from five states. Bailey was also crowned the winner of the Jane Alexander Acting Award worth $2,500 by the College of Fellows of the American Theater. This marks the first time a Wyoming thespian has earned the national title. The Kennedy Center has invited Bailey to travel to Washington, D.C. this summer to participate in performance workshops provided by industry professionals. Bailey graduated from University of Wyoming last Spring with an MA in Communication, and is currently an MFA student at Texas Tech University.