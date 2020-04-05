Vlach: A dereliction of duty

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

In 2017, during the presidential transition, Obama administration officials briefed Trump’s people on the probability of a global pandemic and what would need to be done to stay ahead of the curve if such a crisis arose. They ignored the advice. Trump disbanded the Pandemic Response Team the Obama administration had put in place, just when it was most needed. Trump was warned of the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic by his own intelligence agencies as far back as January. He chose to ignore the warnings.

From the time the world became aware of the epidemic in China, Trump downplayed the seriousness of the virus. For two and a half months, he refused to admit the disease had become a pandemic. He said it was just like the flu. He said it would miraculously go away when the weather warmed up. He claimed the number of cases was falling when in reality they were rising exponentially. His administration dropped the ball on testing. He refused to activate the Defense Production Act which would have put the nation ahead of the curve on ventilators for the critically ill and PPE for health care workers, items which are now in short supply.