Vlach: Backward thinking is not surprising

It is concerning that so many in Wyoming are refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccination, but this backward thinking is not surprising. Wyoming is a majority republican state and that means a majority of its citizens support Trump. Trump spent all of 2020 pretending the pandemic didn’t exist and convinced his followers that it was a hoax cooked up by the democrats. He convinced them that COVID-19 was just like the flu, nothing to worry about. He pushed the conspiracy theory that the deaths attributed to the virus were really caused by other things and it was only the “deep state” trying to make him look bad. Then he got COVID-19 and survived it and said, see, it’s not as bad as they said it was. But what he didn’t say was that he had a level of care that very few Americans could ever hope to have access to. He convinced his followers that quack remedies and warm weather were a better cure than masks and social distancing. Then when the vaccine finally came out, he got vaccinated but didn’t tell anyone. He kept it a secret. Why? Did he get the vaccine because he was terrified of being re-infected but kept it a secret because he didn’t want to tarnish his tough-guy image? Or was it because getting the vaccine would show that he really didn’t believe all the BS he’d been spouting about the pandemic? Who knows? What we do know is that many of his followers believed him and still believe the BS. The people in Wyoming who are refusing to get the vaccine I would hazard a guess are all Trump supporters and to a person still believe Trump won the 2020 election as he said, "by a lot."