Vlach: Barrasso can find money elsewhere

John Barrasso is all worked up that Wyoming drivers might be paying more for fuel if the federal gas tax is raised to cover the costs to repair and upgrade the U.S. highway system. Doesn’t he understand that no matter where the funds come from (gas taxes or mileage fees on trucks and fees on electric cars), the U.S. citizens end up paying for it in the end? Does he really think the trucking companies will absorb the mileage fees and not pass them on? Does he think us Wyoming people are so stupid that we will think he did us a favor when we don’t have to pay more at the pump but end up paying the hidden tax on the goods we buy?