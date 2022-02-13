Vlach: Cheney is fighting to preserve democracy

Editor:

Victoria Eavis asked: “Should Cheney keep her head down to improve her odds of reelection? Or would you like her to continue her criticism of the former president?” I think this goes far beyond a simple war of words between Cheney and Trump or whether she should just sit down and shut up to keep her job. It’s about preserving our democracy. It’s about adhering to the rule of law. It’s about not letting a would-be fascist dictator get away with attempting to overthrow our democratic republic.

Trump and the people who helped him in his attempt to become an unelected dictator need to be held to account for what they tried to do. This is the mandate of the Jan. 6 committee. What would it serve Cheney to suddenly back off investigating and holding those Jan. 6 criminals to account? It would show her to be no better than republican weasels like Graham and Cruz who shift their positions depending on which way the wind blows from Mar-A-Lago.

Even though Cheney is a Republican, today's Republican Party is not her Republican Party. Today’s Republican Party has become a proto-fascist party. They are no longer able to work within the confines of the system, so their solution is to destroy the system. They don’t want a free and equitable system where everyone has an equal chance. They want a system that benefits the wealthy and the corporations over the people. Today’s Republicans don’t think in terms of right and wrong or what is best for the nation. They only think in terms of winning at all costs and if the cost happens to be our democratic republic, then so be it.

This is what Cheney is fighting. She is fighting to preserve our democratic republic. She and the other members of the Jan. 6 committee know that if Trump and his cohorts are allowed a pass on their attempted coup, the next time they may not fail.

RANDY VLACH, Casper

