Vlach: Cheney stood up for the rule of law

Cheney stood up for the rule of the law Editor:

A response to “It’s time for new representation” by Matthew Gwynn. Liz Cheney won her US House seat in 2016, 2018, and 2020 with 62.2%, 63.58%, and 69% of the vote respectively. That’s not unusual seeing Wyoming is a deep red state.

What is telling though is that in the primaries for those three elections, she won her party’s nomination with nearly double the votes of her closest competitors. Name recognition probably got her the first victory, but how is it she was reelected twice more with ever increasing vote totals if she was doing such an awful job?

However, what Cheney has or has not done for the state is not the issue. What Gwynn and the other Trumplicans (his label not mine) are really upset about is that Liz Cheney stood up to their “dear leader.” She stood up for the Constitution and the rule of law and the truth. And the truth is that Trump tried to overturn a free and fair election. He conspired with people inside and outside of his administration to concoct a scheme to deny Joe Biden his legitimate election victory and install himself as an unelected dictator. He incited the Jan. 6 insurrection with two months of lies about a stolen election, spurring his supporters on to violence and reveling in it when it happened. He is being investigated for election law violations in Georgia. He knowingly took classified government documents from the White House. Law and order? I don’t think so.

From separation of church and state to free speech to press freedom to peaceful assembly, Trump has attacked every freedom guaranteed in the First Amendment. As a virulent narcissist the only rights Trump was ever concerned with were his own. His “strong connection to the people” as Gwynn calls it is as a conman to the rubes. Look, the choice here is so stark, so unambiguous that I don’t see how even the most brainwashed Trumplican can fail to see it: Either you stand for the Constitution and the rule of law and the truth, or you stand with Trump.

RANDOLPH VLACH, Casper

