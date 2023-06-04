The Star-Tribune editorial in the May 28 edition of the paper encouraged readers to take time on Memorial Day to remember and to honor the sacrifice of those who gave their lives in service to the nation. On page C1 of that edition the Star-Tribune also published two op-eds, both of which followed the same line: remember the service men and women who died to protect our nation and our rights and freedoms. Then on that same page, the Tribune published a piece by David Adler who wrote about how several states, many of their legislatures controlled by Christian nationalists, are attempting to circumvent the First Amendment’s establishment clause and force public schools to install displays of the Christian Ten Commandments in public school buildings. He talked about how if challenged, the Supreme Court in its current makeup could possibly side with the states thereby taking another huge chunk out of the wall of separation between church and state. How would a Muslim or Hindu or atheist child feel walking into a public school building and coming face to face with such a display? Maybe they would feel like a Christian feels in Iran or Afghanistan.