Vlach: Don't waste time on a special session

Editor:
Don’t waste time and money on a special session. If the state doesn’t want the feds to impose a vaccine mandate, then the state needs to impose its own. One way or another it needs to be done. All of the republican legislators pushing for this special session claim to be vaccinated. They are aware that the virus in the Delta Variant form is eating its way through the 99% of unvaccinated Americans, especially in Wyoming. They know and freely admit that vaccines work. So what’s the problem? The problem is that they are clinging to this farcical notion that forcing people to get vaccinated will somehow cause the downfall of our 233 year experiment in democracy. Reality check: Donald Trump and the Republican Party have done more damage to our democracy than forcing people to save themselves could ever possibly do.
In the article about the special session Sen. Driskill said it’s all about allowing people to make the wrong choices even if it kills them. So would Driskill stand by and watch a guy stagger out of a bar and get into a car and drive off knowing that this person could possibly kill himself and others? Would he say this guy’s personal freedoms were at stake if he were stopped from driving drunk? Would he say this guy’s personal freedom to drive drunk is more important than the freedom of the ones he might kill? This is exactly what the anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers are doing. They are putting their lives and other people’s lives at risk. And Driskill says that’s perfectly okay. The word uncaring comes to mind.
The only way the pandemic is going to end is if everyone who can get vaccinated gets vaccinated. If people are too stupid or too selfish to do it for themselves and those around them, then they need to be forced to do it. And Governor Gordon needs to put on his big-boy pants and say this is what we are going to do.
RANDY VLACH, Casper