Vlach: Don't waste time on a special session

Don’t waste time and money on a special session. If the state doesn’t want the feds to impose a vaccine mandate, then the state needs to impose its own. One way or another it needs to be done. All of the republican legislators pushing for this special session claim to be vaccinated. They are aware that the virus in the Delta Variant form is eating its way through the 99% of unvaccinated Americans, especially in Wyoming. They know and freely admit that vaccines work. So what’s the problem? The problem is that they are clinging to this farcical notion that forcing people to get vaccinated will somehow cause the downfall of our 233 year experiment in democracy. Reality check: Donald Trump and the Republican Party have done more damage to our democracy than forcing people to save themselves could ever possibly do.