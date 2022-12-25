Vlach: Government and religion are supposed to be separate

In a recent letter to the editor, a writer made the claim that the concept of separation of church and state in the First Amendment to the Constitution does not exist. The claim goes like this: “There is no such concept in our constitution (sic). This was a fabricated idea by a supreme court (sic) justice. The constitution (sic) demands that government cannot control religion, not that religion should be separate of our government.”

So to refute the claim, the concept of church/state separation wasn’t “fabricated” by a Supreme Court justice. The phrase “wall of separation between church and state” was first used by Thomas Jefferson in his letter to the Danbury Baptist Association in 1802 when he assured them that it was exactly what the First Amendment’s establishment and free exercise clauses were intended to do. The Baptists were afraid of the creation of a state religion which could restrict or abolish the rights of minority religions like theirs. In other words, they wanted assurance that the amendment as written meant to keep religion separate from government. Jefferson said that he believed religion was between man and his god and “that the legitimate powers of government reach actions only, and not opinions.” James Madison, the author of the First Amendment, wrote: “The purpose of separation of church and state is to keep forever from these shores the ceaseless strife that has soaked the soil of Europe in blood for centuries.” And he also wrote: “…practical distinction between Religion and Civil Government is essential to the purity of both.”