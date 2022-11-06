Vlach: Hageman, will you work to improve everyone's life?

Editor:

Open letter to Harriet Hageman regarding her Oct. 30 column, “On Nov. 8, we can begin to take our country back.”

Question: Exactly what values are you talking about when you say you will represent “our” values in Washington? If you still support Trump and all he stands for, which you seem to, then do you value lying, cheating, stealing, racism, misogyny, and homophobia? Are these the values you’re talking about?

Question: What do you mean by “take our country back?” Take it back from who, for what, to where? You do realize don’t you that the phrase is a White Nationalist trope meaning the United States is meant for whites and whites only? Why do you support that? Is it one of those Wyoming values you speak of?

Question: What out-of-control, radical policies coming out of the Biden administration are you talking about? Could it be the infrastructure bill or maybe the inflation reduction act? Might it be the PACT act which helps veterans exposed to burn pits during the wars? Maybe it is his actually doing something about gun violence or his reuniting separated immigrant families or student loan forgiveness? Gosh, I don’t know. He’s done so many awful things.

Question: If you say you will defend our Constitutional rights, why do you still support a man who tried to overturn a free and fair election, attacked free speech and press freedom and peaceable assembly, and allowed Christian Nationalists to infiltrate our secular government?

Most of your column is inflammatory rhetoric and over the top claims against the Democrats with no facts to back them up. You used the word fight eight times, but the word work only appears twice. Isaac Asimov said, “Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.”

You seem confident that your party will take control of the House in January, but what if it doesn’t? Will you be just another Lauren Boebert or MTG swinging wildly at everything you think threatens your narrow world view, or will you work with the democrats to improve the lives of all the people?