Editor:

I just finished listening to Rachel Maddow’s podcast series “Ultra.” The series chronicles how during the 1930s and 40s, Nazi sympathizers in this country infiltrated government at the highest levels and attempted to turn the United States into a fascist state.

Members of Congress were using their offices to spread Nazi propaganda to their voters at taxpayer expense. Home grown Nazi militia groups plotted and carried out attacks on government installations around the country. When these plots were uncovered and the plotters arrested and brought to trial for sedition, members of Congress who were deeply involved in the Nazi movement in this country, worked behind the scenes to get prosecutors fired and cases thrown out.

Because of obstruction and interference by these aspiring fascist congressmen, the trials devolved into chaos, and no one was ever convicted. Later investigations by the Department of Justice revealed that Hitler’s Nazi party was funding the America First movement in the U.S. and many members of Congress were part of that movement.

Someone once said: “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.”

Today we have a host of right-wing, paramilitary groups like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers (supported and encouraged by the disgraced former president and many republican members of Congress) ready and willing to aid in a fascist takeover of our democratic republic. We have election-denying, Republican congresspersons actively denying the facts of the Jan. 6, 2021, Trump instigated insurrection, and a Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives aiding right wing media personalities attempting to distort the truth about that day. We have republican leaders who swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution praising authoritarian dictators around the world and working to dismantle our democratic republic in favor of a Christo-fascist regime. In a perfect example of Orwellian doublespeak, these leaders claim they are the defenders of freedom and democracy when in reality the exact opposite is true. In the 1940s it took a world war and the defeat of the Nazi regime in Germany to end the fascist influence in the United States. What will it take today?