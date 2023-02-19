Editor:

The Wyoming Republican Party leadership voted to condemn Sen. Cynthia Lummis for her yes vote on the Respect for Marriage Act. The law requires each state to recognize same sex marriages from every other state.

They said her vote doesn’t align with the party platform which recognizes marriage as being only between one man and one woman and therefore she is out of step with Wyoming values.

But here’s the thing: The U.S. Constitution’s Article VI supremacy clause says that the U.S. Constitution and the laws of the United States are the “supreme law of the land.” The Article IV full faith and credit clause of the US Constitution requires each state to recognize and abide by “public Acts, Records, and judicial Proceedings of every other State.”

It has been that way for 235 years. The Wyoming Constitution even agrees (Article I, Section 37) that the U.S. Constitution is the “supreme law of the land.” Lummis’ yes vote on the bill would seem to confirm her agreement with these things.

So the Respect for Marriage Act, passed by both houses of Congress and signed into law by the president, is the law of the land. What did the RFMA do that has got the Wyoming GOP so het up that they felt the need to condemn a sitting U.S. senator for voting for it? It can’t be because it repealed the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act. That law was in tatters anyway because of successive Supreme Court rulings against it.

It certainly can’t be because it reinforced the full faith and credit clause of the U.S. Constitution. As I stated above, that has been the law for 235 years. And it definitely can’t be because it gives religious organizations the legal right to discriminate against same sex couples-another reason Lummis said she voted yes.

I believe the party is all worked up only because the RFMA is one more step on the road to full equality for the LGBTQIA+ community, and that is something the party leadership and many if not most Wyoming Republicans are dead set against.