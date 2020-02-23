Vlach: No good reason for not expanding Medicaid

Editor:

There is really no good argument against expanding Medicaid in Wyoming. Charlie Scott, one of the leading opponents of expansion, fears Wyoming will get stuck holding the bag when, he’s sure, the feds end the program. His reason for this belief he said a couple of years ago was the Fort Laramie treaty. “The Indians were promised all kinds of things and it took the feds nine years to break that.” Real sound reasoning there. Let’s base the decisions we make today on something that happened 170 years ago.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another one of the anti-expansion arguments is that for some reason Wyoming’s Republican legislators think the working poor in the state are all gaming the system. They claim Medicaid recipients would refuse to work rather than lose coverage. This is the welfare queen argument and it’s bogus. At one point in my life I had to apply for food stamps to feed my family when I was out of work for an extended period of time. I wasn’t gaming the system. I didn’t like it but it was necessary to survive.