Vlach: No good reason for not expanding Medicaid

Editor:
There is really no good argument against expanding Medicaid in Wyoming. Charlie Scott, one of the leading opponents of expansion, fears Wyoming will get stuck holding the bag when, he’s sure, the feds end the program. His reason for this belief he said a couple of years ago was the Fort Laramie treaty. “The Indians were promised all kinds of things and it took the feds nine years to break that.” Real sound reasoning there. Let’s base the decisions we make today on something that happened 170 years ago.
Another one of the anti-expansion arguments is that for some reason Wyoming’s Republican legislators think the working poor in the state are all gaming the system. They claim Medicaid recipients would refuse to work rather than lose coverage. This is the welfare queen argument and it’s bogus. At one point in my life I had to apply for food stamps to feed my family when I was out of work for an extended period of time. I wasn’t gaming the system. I didn’t like it but it was necessary to survive.
However, the real question here is why it is necessary for people who are working, sometimes two and three jobs, to still depend on programs like Medicaid and CHIP and SNAP. Is it the fault of the workers or is it the fault of the employers who refuse to pay a living wage? Who is really gaming the system, the workers who no matter how many hours they work can’t feed their families or afford health care and are forced to ask for help, or the employers who underpay the employees and provide no benefits because they know the government will cover the shortfall?
But no, it’s no doubt that the feds will follow through on their commitment or concern that workers will abuse the system that keeps the Wyoming legislature year after year kicking the expansion can down the road. The real reason the Republican-controlled Legislature doesn’t want Medicaid expansion is because it is part of the ACA and the ACA came out of the Obama administration.
RANDY VLACH, Casper