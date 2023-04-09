Editor:

In a recent column, Jeanette Ward quoted John Adams to justify her belief that only American Christians (those who are a “moral and religious People”) are entitled to the benefits of living in the United States. That is Christian self-righteousness taken to the extreme, and it manifests itself in the belief many Christians hold that they have the right to impose their religious ideology on all of American society. And it goes against everything the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights stand for.

Despite Ward’s view that Adams is the ultimate authority on the Constitution, he was not one of the framers. So, let’s hear from one of the men who actually wrote the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, James Madison. He wrote: “The purpose of separation of church and state is to keep forever from these shores the ceaseless strife that has soaked the soil of Europe in blood for centuries.” And he also wrote: “…practical distinction between Religion and Civil Government is essential to the purity of both.” Those quotes and Thomas Jefferson’s assertion that the First Amendment’s establishment and free exercise clauses were “building a wall of separation between church and state” are the foundation on which organizations like American Atheists, Freedom From Religion Foundation, and Americans United for Separation of Church and State stand. If Ward had done a little more than just “a brief perusal” of the AA website, she would have learned that.

Ward seems to think that the only source of morality is religion. It is again Christian arrogance to think that because they believe in the existence of a supernatural realm ruled over by an invisible sky-daddy, it is only Christians who know the difference between right and wrong. However, some of the worst atrocities in human history have been committed by people who believed they were morally superior to everyone else because they were doing God’s work. Our Constitution separates church and state for that very reason. So that religion, confident in its moral superiority, cannot force its dubious morality on the rest of us.