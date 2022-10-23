Vlach: Religion has no place in government

Editor:

The article “What Now?” by Jordan Smith in the Oct. 16 Star-Tribune highlights a danger that most Americans are not aware of. The Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is part of a larger battle by Christian Nationalists to turn our secular republic into a Christian theocracy. This is not hyperbole. Anyone can educate themselves on this issue by Googling Project Blitz, Christian Nationalism or The Seven Mountains Mandate.

It is a fact that religious affiliation in the country is waning. Christianity has been losing adherents at an increasing rate since the 1990s. The Pew Research Center predicts that if the current trends continue, the percentage of Americans who identify as Christian could be as low as 35% by 2070. So what? Who cares, right? Well organized religion cares. With fewer people in the pews, there are fewer dollars in the collection plate, but loss of income is probably not as important to them as loss of control, and religion is nothing if not about control. So how do you maintain control over people when they begin to question the truth of what you are selling? You use the power of government and the force of law.

The First Amendment to the Constitution makes it clear that religion and government shall not be mixed, yet the Wyoming Pastors Network (mentioned in the article) disavows the separation of church and state and pushes the idea that lawmakers should legislate based on their own personal religious beliefs. That goes against everything the framers tried to do when they wrote a godless constitution and created a secular republic. The establishment and free exercise clauses are the anchor for all other First Amendment guarantees. Let religion control government and personal freedom will end. We could end up with a “morality police” like Iran.