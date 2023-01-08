Vlach: Separation of church and state wasn't an accident

Separation of church and state didn't end up as the first part of the First Amendment to the Constitution by random happenstance. The framers knew exactly what they were doing. The idea that religion and government should not be mixed is the foundation on which the rest of the Bill of Rights stands. It doesn't take much imagination to see what this nation would be like if church/state separation didn’t exist. Look at countries like Iran and Afghanistan where the government and the prevailing religion are one and the same; then tick off each of the first ten amendments and ask yourself: Do the people in those countries enjoy this right? The answer in each case will be no.

Christians like to argue that the United States was founded as a Christian nation and that their god had something to do with writing the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. If that were true, one would expect to see some references to Christianity in our founding documents. There are none. The only references to religion at all come in the Declaration of Independence where Thomas Jefferson writes about a “Creator” and “Nature’s God” and “Providence.” These are Deist concepts and in no way can Jefferson’s use of the terms be construed to imply they establish the United States as a Christian nation. Also, the only references to religion in the Constitution are the prohibitions against the commingling of religion and government. The secular nature of our founding documents and the First Amendment’s establishment and free exercise clauses make it clear that the framers believed religion and government must remain separate for each to survive. The United States is not a Christian nation subject to Christian law, and our Constitution when upheld keeps it that way. I question the sanity of anyone who would desire this nation be governed by the brutal, first-century, tribal law of the Bible. The framers of the Constitution created a secular government devoid of religion, and every American should fight to keep it that way. The alternative is unthinkable.