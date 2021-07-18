Vlach: The 2020 election was free and fair

In response to Chuck Hawley, “Election security is still an issue.” Trivial? Does Hawley believe Trump maliciously creating confusion and doubt in the minds of voters about the integrity of the nation’s election systems was trivial? Does he believe Trump’s attempts to coerce state election officials and his lying to the nation about the process of certifying election results were trivial? Does he believe Trump inciting an attempted violent overthrow of our government was trivial? Really?

The Mueller report found ten instances of Trump’s attempts to obstruct the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election. And while the report did not find any hard evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, it did determine that Russia aggressively attempted to influence the outcome of the 2016 election in Trump’s favor, and that the Trump campaign welcomed and encouraged that influence. That in itself should outrage every American. Also, during the course of the investigation, the Mueller team produced 37 criminal indictments of members of Trump’s campaign and Russian operatives. The only reason Trump wasn’t indicted for the obstruction of justice was because of a DOJ rule, not a law or a provision in the Constitution but a rule, that a sitting president cannot be indicted. If not for that rule, Trump would have been indicted. Think about that Republicans. But by all means, just keep saying it was a witch hunt.