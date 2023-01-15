Vlach: The definition of un-American

Editor:

So now we have another right-wing, religious zealot in the Wyoming legislature, Jeanette Ward, who has hit the ground running with a bill aimed at banning books that she decides are “pornographic” and “obscene.” Her bill, if made into law, would ban this material from any and all taxpayer supported public libraries in the state including all public school, college, and university libraries and provide punishment for anyone accused of disseminating this material.

The bill, HB 87, attempts to redefine child pornography to include almost anything anyone could subjectively consider obscene. To clarify, obscenity is not the same as pornography. And child pornography is “pornography that unlawfully exploits children for sexual stimulation.” The operative word here is “unlawfully.” Child pornography is against the law. Get it? Ward claims that her bill only applies to taxpayer supported entities and that “These books will continue to be available in the marketplace.” Really, child pornography is available in the marketplace? Wait, what? I thought it was against the law. Something doesn’t add up here.

Look, one doesn’t get to redefine a word to accommodate the rigid sexual mores of Victorian England and then make a law to punish people based on that definition. Ward said: “Not requiring taxpayers to pay for obscenity is reasonable and just.” On the contrary, it is exceedingly unreasonable and unjust to limit everyone’s access to information based on the subjective definition of a few. That's the definition of un-American.