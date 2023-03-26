Editor:

Eco-grief is not a made-up condition as Harriet Hageman seems to think. Grief is a natural reaction to loss. In the case of eco-grief, it is the sorrow people who work closely with the natural world and people who care deeply about the earth and its ecosystems experience when they see the devastation human-caused climate change is wreaking on the planet. Human-caused climate change is a real thing, and the resulting grief experienced by those who care about the earth is a real thing. Only those who care more about corporate profits and big donor campaign contributions than the continued survival of the human race would dismiss climate change as a hoax and the grief and anxiety it causes as “woke-ism.”

While eco-grief is nothing new (Aldo Leopold talked about “environmental loss” or grief as far back as the 1940s), what is new is the Republican Party’s current bogeyman “woke-ism.” The word "woke" originally meant being alert to racial prejudice and discrimination. Republicans have turned it into a pejorative to dismiss and trivialize anyone who is genuinely concerned about the wellbeing of the earth and its inhabitants. Do you care about women’s rights? You’re woke. Do you care about LGBTQIA+ rights? You’re woke. Are you concerned about the rise in police violence against people of color? You’re woke. Do you care about the environment and the continued existence of the human race on the planet? You’re woke. In Republican parlance, "woke" has become a four-letter word.

Just for comparison: In today’s Republican Party, Theodore Roosevelt and Richard Nixon would be woke RINOs. Nixon created the EPA and Roosevelt created the US Forest Service, five national parks and 150 national forests. That is so woke! Right?

While Hageman might think it clever to propagandize genuine concern for the environment and legitimate attempts to save the planet as evil attacks on American families, I would remind her that the climate crisis is real. We do something about it, or we die, and it won’t be an easy death. I would also remind her that the opposite of woke is asleep.