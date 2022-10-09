Vlach: The real danger is political extremism

Editor:

A few comments on Ray Hunkins’ column, “The Marines were misused in Philadelphia.” If he thinks it inappropriate for Joe Biden to use the military as a prop for a political speech, where is Hunkins’ outrage over the many times Trump politicized the military?

Hunkins characterized the legally executed search warrant to recover stolen classified documents from Trump’s Mara Lago estate as a “raid” and then called Biden’s speech against anti-democratic extremism in the country a “harangue” and a “divisive message.” Note the negative connotations. It’s almost as if Hunkins thinks upholding the law and protecting democracy are bad things.

Hunkins wrote that Biden called all Trump supporters political extremists. What the president actually said was that Donald Trump and the MAGA republicans represent the extremist threat to our republic. And Biden went on to clarify that he did not consider all republicans to be MAGA republicans, unlike the many republicans who paint all democrats as socialists and communists.

Hunkins wrote that Biden did not define the term MAGA republican. He must have missed that part of the speech. Biden said: “MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of a free election, and they’re working right now as I speak in state after state to give power to decide elections in America to partisans and cronies, empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself.” That sure sounds like a definition.

Hunkins spent most of his space clutching his pearls over the optics of two marines standing behind Biden during his speech but said nothing about the real danger this nation faces from political extremism. Here is what retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman tweeted about this issue: “This idiotic criticism of the @POTUS by media elites is absurd. They take umbrage over the use of the military as props, completely missing the content of his message… THE NATION IS IN DANGER! MAGA fascist (sic) are trying to end our democracy. Get a clue and some perspective.”