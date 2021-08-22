Vlach: Trump failed the country when it came to COVID-19

Editor:

Trump bears responsibility for the Jan. 6, 2021 attempt of overthrowing our government.

He must be held accountable and punished for his actions, punished for his incompetence, his dereliction of duty, complete abdication of responsibility in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic. Over 600,000 Americans are now dead from the virus. How many thousands of those would be alive today if only Trump had done his job, if only he had paid attention to his responsibility to keep Americans safe rather than worrying about his image and his reelection campaign?

The virus wasn’t something Trump could bully, intimidate, threaten and bend to his will. He had no clue how to manage the crisis. He ignored it and pretended it would just go away. The book, I Alone Can Fix It, by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, is a shocking revelation of what happens when an unqualified and inexperienced leader is faced with a national health crisis. The sheer incompetence of Trump’s administration in the face of the pandemic is astonishing.