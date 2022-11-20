Vlach: Trump killed the party

Why did the red wave not materialize in the mid-term election? Because the Republican Party is dead; Trump killed it. Although to be correct the death should be termed a suicide, suicide by Trump. Party leaders knew what he was. During the 2016 campaign, every one of his opponents told the nation the truth about Donald Trump. Lindsey Graham said: “He’s a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot. I think Trump is a kook. I think he’s crazy. I think he is unfit for office.” Ted Cruz said: “Donald Trump can’t be trusted with common sense. Why would we trust him in the White House? Donald Trump is a pathological liar, utterly immoral, and a narcissist.” Chris Christie said: “Donald Trump is acting like a thirteen-year-old. Showtime is over. We are not electing an entertainer-in-chief. Showmanship is fun, but it is not the kind of leadership that will truly change America.” And then they embraced him. They knew what he was but still hung on tight. They hung on tight while he brandished a knife and plunged it into the heart of the party, and they let him do it. He slashed and he cut and he stabbed, and they let him do it. And now he stands over the body and cries, “Me, me, me, it’s all about me.”