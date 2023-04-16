Two of the principles of our constitutional republic which allow it to function for the good of all is the supremacy of the rule of law and the tenet that no one is above the law.

But Donald Trump claims he is above the law. He believes the law doesn’t apply to him. He believes he is being persecuted by being held accountable to the rule of law. He plays the victim and is aided in his claim to victimhood by a majority of the Republican Party.

Trump speaks and these brainwashed acolytes repeat in unison that all the charges against him are fabricated because, fill in the blank: Democrats hate him, or it’s a witch hunt, or it’s politically motivated, or George Soros is behind it all, or it is third-world stuff, or it was a perfect call, or the documents belonged to him.

rump is, of course, innocent until proven guilty by a jury of his peers. But the volume of evidence of his criminality that has been made public proves that there is something there that can’t be ignored or written off as politically motivated.

We know Trump had a tryst with a porn star and then paid $130,000 for her silence to protect his 2016 election chances after the Access Hollywood tape came out. He then falsified business records to hide the payment.

We know he tried to intimidate Georgia election officials into “finding” enough votes for him to win the state he lost in the 2020 election. We know he planned and incited the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection as a last-ditch effort to stay in power. We know he stole classified document from the government and when caught, refused to give them back.

There is no question he did these things. He must be held accountable before the law for his actions just as the rest of us would be. His cult members have got that one thing right: If it can be done to him, it can be done to anyone. And that is as it should be. No one is above the law.