Vlach: We want someone like Cheney

Since Mark Hladik directed his letter at Wyoming Democrats, here is a response from a Wyoming Democrat. Yes, it is true that many Democrats in the state are planning to switch party affiliation to vote for Liz Cheney in the upcoming Republican primary. Crossover voting is not illegal, just ask the Wyoming legislature. It is not immoral. It is not cheating, lying, underhanded manipulation, or stealing elections. Hladik here is projecting onto the Democrats the things Trump and his minions tried to do in the 2020 election. It needs to be said over and over again that all the claims of voter fraud and election malfeasance and rigging came from only one place: the mind of Donald Trump. With no proof and no evidence, he started his election fraud claptrap well before the 2016 election and kept it up for the next four years and everything that followed, including the Jan. 6 insurrection, were a direct result of his bogus claims. Hladik writes that he doesn’t fault anyone for following their conscience and moral code when voting. Well OK then, the reason Democrats are planning to crossover and vote for Cheney in the Republican primary is because, contrary to what Hladik thinks, we are vitally interested in free, fair, and honest elections. Like Cheney our conscience and moral code won’t let us turn a blind eye to the corruption of the Trump administration. They won’t let us ignore the blatant attempt by Trump, many Republican members of Congress, and his army of deplorables to stage a coup and overturn a free and fair election and install him as an unelected dictator in the White House. Whether we agree with Cheney’s politics or not, we want someone like her representing the state who stands up for the rule of law and the Constitution. We don’t need another member of Congress who has no interest in preserving democracy and freedom and justice but is only there to pay homage and kowtow to a disgraced president, a madman, a wannabe tin-horn dictator. Wyoming already has two of those in the Senate.