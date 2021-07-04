Vlach: What really needs discussed

No one ever claimed there was massive election fraud in the 2016 election, or that the system was “broken and corrupt.” The Clinton campaign didn’t pursue over sixty lawsuits claiming voter fraud in the states Trump won. She didn’t call secretaries of state in the states she lost and try to coerce them into “finding” just enough votes to give her the win. She didn’t entertain conspiracy theories about satellites being used to change vote counts in voting machines. She didn’t refuse to concede the election and then go on to mount a massive “stop the steal” campaign and lie to her followers that the vice president could overturn the Electoral College results and then goad them into storming the capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the election. Hillary Clinton didn’t do those things. Adam Schiff didn’t to those things and Jimmy Carter didn’t do those things. Donald Trump did those things. After recount after recount and after audit after audit, to date there has been no evidence of any more election irregularities in the 2020 election than in the 2016 election. The states Trump lost that he thought he should have won all certified their elections as free and fair. Republicans in Congress to a person voted against the For the People Act which would standardize elections across the country. They say let the states run their own elections. Yet when they don’t get the results they want, they claim the states are incapable of running their own elections and the feds must step in. The questions Hawley asks in his letter are irrelevant because this is not about voter fraud or election malfeasance or incompetent state election officials. It’s about the Republican Party’s unquestioning loyalty to a man who because of his fragile ego cannot admit defeat. That is what really needs to be discussed.