Editor:

Where does the hate come from? Since the Stonewall Uprising in the late 1960s when gay, lesbian and transgender Americans began to stand up and demand to be treated as equal members of society, there has been a constant pushback from a substantial faction of American Christendom. This faction has condemned and vilified every advance made by the LGBTQIA+ community, blamed them for many of the social ills the country faces, and accused them of concocting an agenda to destroy the fabric of American society.

Christians blamed gay men for the AIDS epidemic. Homophobic preachers like Billy Graham and Fred Phelps said the disease was a judgment from God for being gay. Christians condemned gays and lesbians for their “promiscuous lifestyles,” but then when same sex couples demanded marriage equality, these same Christians claimed it was a secret agenda to destroy the institution of marriage. Now, eight years after Obergefell v. Hodges, we see the destruction never came to pass.

Children are the latest victims in the Christian war on the LGBTQIA+ community. Lately Christians have been focusing their attacks on transgendered youth, and the battle has moved into the public schools where they claim books that discuss sexuality and gender are pornography, and any teacher who might want to lead an age-appropriate discussion of these topics is a groomer. So far in 2023 Christian legislators in 20 state legislatures have proposed a total of 91 anti-transgender bills aimed at trans youth and covering everything from classroom instruction and gender affirming medical care to bathroom access and sports participation.

All of this Christian concern for society and for saving children from the groomers and standing up for truth, justice and the American way is really only a cover for hate. The Southern Poverty Law Center has identified 65 anti-LGBTQIA+ hate groups operating in the United States. Most if not all of them are Christian organizations or offshoots of Christian organizations. So, where does the hate come from? It comes from people with hate in their hearts who have found a justification for that hate in the Christian religion.