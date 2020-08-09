Vlach: Who's responsible for 'me first' attitude?

In her essay, "Masking the problem," Susan Stubson asks: “When did we quit worrying about one another? When did our hierarchy of needs began with ‘me first?’” I think a better question here would be: Who is responsible for creating the climate in this nation where the needs of the one outweigh the needs of the many? And I would answer that question by saying the blame must lie wholly at the feet of the Republican Party. Republicans opposed FDR’s New Deal. Republicans opposed Social Security. Republicans opposed Medicare. Republicans opposed the Affordable Care Act. Republicans don’t like unions because they give workers a voice and a measure of power over their employers. All these things were promoted by Democrats for the collective good of the people. Republicans fought them all because they are not interested in what is good for the people only what is good for themselves. The Republican Party has been the party of “me first” for a long time. It’s the party of greed -- “I got rich by screwing the worker, and I’m not giving any of it back.” It’s the party of racism and xenophobia -- “If you are black or brown you don’t belong here. This is my (white) country. Go back to where you came from.” It’s the party of hate and fear -- “The Democrats are Communists. The Democrats are Socialists. They want to take your guns. They want to outlaw your religion.” But if Republicans have been this way for so long, why the recent uptick in their displays of selfishness and cruelty? One reason: Because the king of me is in the Oval Office and he is a Republican. In Trump’s America it’s OK to hate the immigrant, it’s OK to be a racist and it’s OK to play the victim and claim your freedom is on the line because you are asked to wear a mask. You want to know who are refusing to wear masks and think the pandemic is a hoax: it’s the people brainwashed into the cult of Trump, and guess what, they are all Republicans.