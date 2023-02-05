Editor:

I live here in Cheyenne. I am a fifth-generation Wyoming citizen, a wife, and a parent of two daughters. I am opposed to WY lawmakers continued attempts to ban abortion.

As a Wyoming woman and a Republican, I cannot sit silently considering the impact of the proposed legislation. I want abortion to be legal, safe and accessible in Wyoming, but I fear this bill moves us in the other direction; forcing women with means to travel out-of-state and those struggling economically to resort to potentially dangerous options.

It is important to remember that a majority of Americans support safe and legal abortion. We must remember what our country without any safe, legal abortion access looks like. You need to know what women’s lives without abortion access look like — and the devastating ways in which an end to abortion access is an end to our freedom.

The proposed bill for prohibiting abortions is a reminder of the pain, suffering, and cruelty from before 1973. Please protect the liberty and equality of Wyoming women and girls. It is imperative we respect a woman as an autonomous being and grant her full equality in giving her substantial choice over this personal and most consequential of all life decisions.

Editor's note: This is a response to the Jan. 22 Open Air question.