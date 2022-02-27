Volk: Senate File 83 should not move forward

Editor:

My name is Wendy Volk. I live in Cheyenne. I oppose Senate File 83 – which would ban medication (RU 486) abortions in Wyoming.

I grew up in Wyoming and left to pursue a financial career. As a young, single professional, I chose to return to Wyoming and continue my career in real estate. I met my future husband here, and we started a family.

One of the reasons that I moved back to Wyoming was the state’s longstanding support of women’s equality and personal privacy. In 2012, Wyoming voters approved the adoption of Wyoming Constitution Article 1 Section 38, which says that each "competent Wyoming adult shall have the right to make his or her own health care decisions," and the "State of Wyoming shall act to preserve these rights from undue governmental infringement."

What is right for you, may not be right for me. What is right for me, may not be right for you. But what is not right for either of us is being stripped of the freedom to choose what is right for ourselves.

I advocate and promote a commonsense approach to reproductive health and well-being, based on respect for each individual’s right to make informed, independent decisions about health and family planning. I support an individual’s right to choose from the full range of reproductive health care options. I trust women and their families to make the decisions that are best for them, free from governmental interference. If a Wyoming woman cannot make her reproductive decisions, she cannot control anything in her life.

Throughout my life, I am very thankful to be allowed to make the personal and sometimes extremely difficult medical decisions in consultation with my trusted physician based on my personal circumstances without political interference.

This proposed legislation must not move forward. SF83 represents political interference in a person’s healthcare decisions. I expect our Wyoming elected officials to preserve these rights from undue governmental infringement. The ability to access this essential healthcare should not be taken away from me or any other person in Wyoming.

Please join me in speaking out against SF83.

WENDY VOLK, Cheyenne

