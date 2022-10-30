Vondersaar: Cheney isn't a 'RINO'

Editor:

When I go to my polling place to vote on Nov. 8 I am going to write in Liz Cheney’s name for Wyoming’s single U.S. Representative to Congress, and you should do the same.

I generally do not rely on “litmus tests” such as where a candidate stands on abortion for determining my vote, but these are strange times and I do have a litmus test for the 2022-2024 election cycles: if you continue to support Donald Trump and his Big Lie, regardless of your party affiliation, you will not get my vote.

Forget for a moment Trump’s general unsuitability to be the “leader of the free world” -- the crude nature depicted by the Access Hollywood tape, his lack of any grounding political philosophy other than self-aggrandizement, his lack of leadership skills (look at the way he publically treated members of his own team), his attempts to coerce the president of Ukraine to dig up dirt on his political opponent, his insistence on withdrawing all troops from Afghanistan and Somalia, his narcissism and deceit, and his respect for brutal dictators; all you need to remember is that Trump and his loyal band of suckups (Mark Meadows, John Eastman, Mike Lindell, Mike Lee, et al) attempted to steal the 2020 presidential election and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, a hallmark of our constitutional republic.

Trump should never achieve elective office again, nor should any of his cowardly, sycophantic followers who are asking for your vote.

Harriet Hageman continues to support Trump and his Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Liz Cheney, on the other hand, is a true conservative, not a “RINO,” whose voting record has consistently supported a Republican agenda. Her only offense is her steadfast belief that Donald Trump should never get near the Oval Office again, and I wholeheartedly agree with her -- so should you!